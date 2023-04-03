Fountain Police searching for man accused of fleeing from crash involving a stolen car

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Police are searching for a man accused of being involved in a crash with a stolen car and then running away from the scene.

According to the Fountain Police Department, officers found a stolen vehicle at the Love's Travel Stop, at 5505 Travel Plaza Blvd. When they tried contacting the occupants of the car, FPD said they left and began driving southbound on Bandley Dr.

A short time later, FPD said the vehicle was involved in a crash. One of the occupants ran away from the scene.

At 10:45 a.m., FPD said officers were searching for the man in the 500 block of Windsor Ln. Residents were told to stay inside and lock doors and windows.

However, at 11:46 a.m., FPD said officers weren't able to find the man in the area. That area is clear, but police are still searching for him. .

It's unclear if the man was the driver or a passenger. KRDO has reached out to the police for more information.