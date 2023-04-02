Skip to Content
Red Flag warning is in effect for most of Southern Colorado through 10 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is under a Red Flag warning through 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to CSFD, the warning is due to high temperatures, low humidity, and high winds. Officials warned that in this weather, erratic and rapid fire growth is probable.

Crews already responded to a fire burning in the Cimarron Hills area.

Red Flat Warning is also in effect for most of Southern Colorado through 10 p.m. That includes Fremont and Teller Counties, portions of the southeastern plains, and the San Luis Valley.

