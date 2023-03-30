Workers begin final phase of cadet chapel restoration at Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The project to repair decades of water damage on the iconic Air Force Academy chapel was extended by the discovery of additional asbestos a year ago, but officials said the Thursday that the project has now moved from the demolition phase to the restoration phase.

KRDO

On Thursday, workers removed the last of 1,008 pieces of the chapel's aluminum exterior from the upper section of the structure; a protective shell was built around the chapel to allow work to continue in all weather conditions.

Workers began removing 147 dumpsters full of asbestos -- as well as old aluminum panels -- in 2019 , and now they'll start repairing water damage, restoring the chapel and prevent future water leaks.

KRDO

Officials said that the project's final phase should be completed in 2026, and the chapel reopened in 2027.

The restoration, officials said, was necessary because an interior water barrier initially planned, was scrapped due to cost overruns; the barrier was replaced with 32 miles of asbestos caulking that failed to prevent water damage.

KRDO

When finished, officials said that the chapel will shine more brilliantly and fulfill the intent of the original design for the chapel to project a different look based on the time of day the the season.

The chapel was built between 1959 and 1962, and officials said that their work has uncovered features that haven't been seen publicly since the chapel opened.

Air Force Academy

Originally, the project was scheduled for completion by the end of this year; the additional asbestos removal increased the cost to $220 million.