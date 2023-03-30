Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 5:44 PM

Wildfire near La Junta quickly contained Thursday afternoon

Crews fighting the fire
Otero County Sheriff's
Crews fighting the fire

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On a day plagued by wildfires across southern Colorado, one fire was contained quickly before it could grow very large or threaten structures.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office reported a brush fire around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon near La Junta.. Approximately 30 minutes after the initial report, the sheriff's office said the fire had been contained and crews were mopping up hot spots.

Rocky Ford Fire, Las Animas Fire, Cheraw Fire, La Junta Fire, and the Colorado DFPC all responded and quickly contained the fire.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office said the fire was burning near Highway 109 and County Road Y, south of La Junta. No structures were ever threatened.

There is no word at this time on how large the fire grew.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content