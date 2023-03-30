Wildfire near La Junta quickly contained Thursday afternoon

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On a day plagued by wildfires across southern Colorado, one fire was contained quickly before it could grow very large or threaten structures.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office reported a brush fire around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon near La Junta.. Approximately 30 minutes after the initial report, the sheriff's office said the fire had been contained and crews were mopping up hot spots.

Rocky Ford Fire, Las Animas Fire, Cheraw Fire, La Junta Fire, and the Colorado DFPC all responded and quickly contained the fire.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office said the fire was burning near Highway 109 and County Road Y, south of La Junta. No structures were ever threatened.

There is no word at this time on how large the fire grew.