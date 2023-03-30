Victim in early morning Cimarron Hills shooting identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office shared the name of the victim in a deadly shooting that happened in the Cimarron Hills area early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the communications center received a call on a burglary in progress in the 800 block of Hathaway Dr. just before 1:45 a.m. on March 27.

At the scene, deputies reportedly heard shots fired in the area. They then found a man who had been shot.

The EPCSO said the victim, identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 43-year-old Anthony Padilla, later died at the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing. As of Thursday, the sheriff's office has not released information on a suspect.