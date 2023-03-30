Mandatory evacuations in Park County due to grass fire

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Evacuations have been ordered in Park County due to a wildland fire burning along County Rd. 403.

According to the Public Emergency Notification System, residents within one mile of County Rd. 403 and Alpine Meadow Ln. are told to evacuate now. This was issued at 11:39 a.m. Thursday.

These evacuations are mandatory and entry to the area might be denied. The emergency notification said structures are threatened by the grass fire.

The alert states residents are encouraged to evacuate as soon as possible. People might have time to gather necessary items, but "do so at your own risk."

An emergency shelter location is at the Lake George Community Center, located at 39141 US 24, Lake George, CO 80827.

Anyone with large animals and livestock to evacuate, please go to the Lake George Fairgrounds located at 37371 Highway 24 in Lake George, C 80827.

The Park County Emergency Management said updates will be provided as soon as possible, please call the evacuation line at 719-836-4200 for updates.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said smoke is visible in the western area of the county due to the active fire burning behind the Florissant Fossil beds. People are asked to only call 911 in Teller County if they see active flames or a plume of smoke.

At 12:32 p.m., the TCSO said the fire was about an acre, but moving quickly.