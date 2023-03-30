Skip to Content
Grass fire burning in northeast El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A grass fire is burning Thursday afternoon in the area of 17780 Simla Hwy., according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO).

This is in the far northeast corner of El Paso County, not far from the Town of Simla and Ramah. Simla is in Elbert County, but the address provided by the EPCSO is in El Paso County.

At this time information is limited but the EPCSO said evacuations for residents in the area are likely. No evacuation orders have been given as of this writing.

Multiple agencies from around the area are responding to the fire. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said they are sending two brush trucks, one engine, and a battalion chief.

KRDO has a crew headed to the area of the fire to gather additional information.

