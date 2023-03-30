Evacuations lifted for 125 Fire, hundreds of acres burned

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Evacuations for the entire town of Simla were lifted at 6:10 p.m., per the Elbert County Sheriff Dispatch.

The fire was first reported Thursday afternoon in the area of 17780 Simla Hwy., according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO).

According to the Elizabeth Fire Department, the fire is over 700 acres in size as of 6:15 p.m. Officials announced the entire town of Simla had been forced to evacuate. Several homes in the area, three miles south of Simla, were also evacuated.

The fire has since been named the 125 Fire.

At 5:46 p.m., EFD said the grass fire was 50% contained.

This is in the far northeast corner of El Paso County, not far from the Town of Simla and Ramah. Simla is in Elbert County, but the address provided by the EPCSO is in El Paso County.

Multiple agencies from around the area are responding to the fire. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said they are sending two brush trucks, one engine, and a battalion chief.

KRDO has a crew headed to the area of the fire to gather additional information.