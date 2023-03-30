Crash involving motorcycle and truck leaves one person dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and truck.

Wednesday, at 7:57 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department Stetson Hills division responded to Barnes Rd. and Tutt Blvd. on reports of a crash.

At the scene, CSPD said officers found a "downed" motorcyclist. The driver was taken to a hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The motorcyclist's name has not been released.

CSPD said speed was a factor, but it's unclear if alcohol was also a factor. This crash is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.