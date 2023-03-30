125 Fire forces entire Town of Simla to evacuate, now 50% contained

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A grass fire has forced the entire Town of Simla to evacuate, per the Elbert County Sheriff Dispatch.

The fire was first reported Thursday afternoon in the area of 17780 Simla Hwy., according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO).

According to the Elizabeth Fire Department, the fire is between 500 and 700 acres in size as of 5 p.m. Several homes in the area, three miles south of Simla, have also been evacuated.

The fire has since been named the 125 Fire.

At 5:46 p.m., EFD said the grass fire was 50% contained.

This is in the far northeast corner of El Paso County, not far from the Town of Simla and Ramah. Simla is in Elbert County, but the address provided by the EPCSO is in El Paso County.

Multiple agencies from around the area are responding to the fire. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said they are sending two brush trucks, one engine, and a battalion chief.

KRDO has a crew headed to the area of the fire to gather additional information.