Town of Monument names new Chief of Police

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Town of Monument announced Wednesday a new Chief of Police. According to town officials, Patrick J. Regan will be the next Monument Chief of Police effective Monday, May 8, 2023.

Regan has nearly 23 years of law enforcement experience, with 11 years of leadership in Monument. According to officials, Regan lead the Scottsdale Police Department's Special Investigations Division, served in the Drug Enforcement Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, Domestic Violence Unit, Internal Affairs Unit, and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

According to a press release, the Monument Police Department looks forward to working with Regan.

He will take his oath of office at the Monument Town Council meeting on May 15, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.