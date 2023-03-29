Mountain Metro Transit bus drivers bring concerns about lack of restrooms to Colorado Springs City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Members of a union representing city bus drivers said that they are seeing more kidney and other health issues related to having to wait too long to find easily-accessible public restrooms.

Union leaders brought their concerns to the City Council during the public comment segment of Tuesday's full meeting.

KRDO

According to the union, the Downtown Transit Center's restrooms are often closed or unavailable for use because of damage -- despite the presence of security guards -- by transients and people experiencing homelessness using the restrooms for bathing or shaving.

Margie Sullivant

The union said that finding a restroom along their routes is nearly impossible because public facilities are rarely available and businesses often keep their restrooms locked, require a code for entry or allow them to be used only by customers.

Union leaders said that they began expressing their concerns several months ago but no action has been taken.

Margie Sullivant

Council members looked at photos of past conditions at the Transit Center restrooms.

"I was just talking about this with Mountain Metropolitan Transit recently," said Council President Tom Strand. "On that day, the restrooms weren't as bad as I'm seeing here. But I'll look into it."

KRDO

Councilwoman Nancy Henjim said that the situation highlights an ongoing need for more public restrooms downtown; the Downtown Partnership recently echoed that need to the Council.

Britt Haley, director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, said that her department's master plan is currently evaluating the logistics of providing more public restrooms downtown -- currently, the only such facilities are at Acacia Park (only during warm weather) and in the Pioneers Museum.

KRDO

"Maintenance, vandalism and repairing damage are our biggest challenges," she said. "We've had self-cleaning restrooms at Bancroft Park for a few years and they seem to be doing well, but they're still vandalized occasionally and we have to close them while we wait for parts to arrive. Traditional restrooms at out newer parks are doing well."

Haley said that no funding currently exists for new restroom facilities, and there's no timetable on developing pans for them.