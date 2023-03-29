Local 4th-graders start plastic recycling program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pair of 4th graders from Venetucci Elementary are showing us all what it means to be Absolutely Colorado by leading the way on environmental solutions.

Meagan and Alexander said they saw a need for a plastic water bottle recycling program, so they started their own.

The idea started with a proposal to the school's custodians and nutrition service staff last year and they have been going strong ever since.

"There are a lot of water bottles and a lot of time that goes into it,” Meagan said. “We already have two bags. Each one has 200 water bottles in them, so that’s 4300 water bottles, just from two grades, fifth and fourth," Alexander added.