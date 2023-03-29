Family of mountain lions caught on camera roaming around Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared footage of mountain lions roaming around Woodland Park to remind people to always be aware of their surroundings.

CPW said we share our trails with wildlife. While CPW said people will rarely get more than a brief glimpse of a mountain lion in the wild, it's still important to be hyper-diligent when in their territory.

According to CPW, most attacks are by young lions, possibly forced out to hunt on their own and not yet living in established areas. Young lions also go after what they consider easy prey; pets or small children.

While no studies have been done to determine how to handle a mountain lion encounter, CPW said suggests the following:

Remember: Every situation is different with respect to the lion, the terrain, the people, and their activity.

Go in groups when you walk or hike in mountain lion country, and make plenty of noise to reduce your chances of surprising a lion. A sturdy walking stick is a good idea; it can be used to ward off a lion. Make sure children are close to you and within your sight at all times. Talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one.

, branches, or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion. Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools, and their bare hands successfully. Remain standing or try to get back up!

If you have an encounter with a lion or an attack occurs, immediately contact CPW, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CPW​ Headquarters (Denver): (303) 297-1192

Northeast Region CPW Office (Denver): (303) 291-7227

Northwest Region CPW Office (Grand Junction): (970) 255-6100

Southeast Region CPW Office (Colorado Springs): (719) 227-5200

Southwest Region CPW Office (Durango): (970) 247-0855

Before or after these hours, contact the Colorado State Patrol or your local Sheriff's department.

For more information on staying safe, especially if you live in lion country, click here.