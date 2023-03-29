Congressional Medal of Honor Society honors man who stopped Club Q mass shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Richard Fierro, one of the two people hailed as heroes for taking down the accused killer in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub was selected as a Citizen Honors Awardee by the Congressional Medal of Honor.

According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Fierro was selected, "for his singular act of heroism on November 19, 2022, when he charged through a chaotic crowd at a nightclub in Colorado Springs to stop an active shooter and strip him of his weapons, saving countless lives. Fierro’s courage reflects great credit upon himself, his family, and the state of Colorado."

Fierro - an Army veteran - and Thomas James - a Navy sailor - confronted the suspect in the Club Q mass shooting after the suspect entered the nightclub. By taking the suspect down, police said they prevented more people from being killed or harmed that night.

Five people lost their lives that night and several more were injured.

Fierro was also recognized by the Red Cross earlier in March. The American Red Cross named Fierro the 'Lifesaving Military Hero of the Year' for his actions at Club Q in November.