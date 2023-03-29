Colorado Springs woman charged in fatal February crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has charged a 66-year-old woman in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on the south side of the city in February.

According to CSPD, Michelle Allport of Colorado Springs has been charged with careless driving causing death, and changing lanes in an unsafe manner in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on Feb. 21, 2023, at NB I-25 and the MLK Bypass.

CSPD said following their investigation it was determined that Allport cut off another vehicle while changing lanes and the other vehicle crashed into a semi-trailer. The driver of the other vehicle was killed in the crash.

According to CSPD, this was the eighth fatal crash in Colorado Springs in 2023.

No further information about this incident has been released.