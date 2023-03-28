USAFA reaches end of demolition phase in Cadet Chapel restoration project

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) has reached the end of the demolition phase and will begin the restoration phase on the Cadet Chapel restoration project.

RELATED: Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel renovation extended, won’t open until 2027

The USAFA said the final, and 1,008th piece of aluminum exterior will be removed on Thursday, March 30, signaling an end to the demolition phase and the beginning of the restoration phase.

The Cadet Chapel was built from 1959 to 1962 but faced water leakage issues almost immediately, the USAFA said. Efforts to mitigate the problem over the years concealed some Cadet Chapel architectural features from public view and did not stop continued water damage to the chapel interior.

The current restoration project started in 2019 and is designed to permanently solve the leakage problem and restore the chapel, according to the USAFA.

The USAFA expects the restoration project to be complete by 202, with the chapel expected to reopen to the public in 2027.