Tickets for D60 Appreciation Day at a Colorado Rockies game are on sale now

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Rockies and the D60 Education Foundation, Inc. are partnering together to raise money for the foundation's work in Pueblo District 60 through a game at Coors Field.

The Colorado Rockies are hosting D60 Appreciation Day on Sunday, May 14. That's when the Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

All D60 students, family members, employees, and volunteers are invited to enjoy an exciting game day at Coors Field.

According to the district, tickets begin at $15, and a portion of each ticket sold will benefit the D60 Education Foundation, Inc. The district said this is a great opportunity to enjoy a game at Coors Field while supporting students and teachers in D60.

People can purchase tickets online by clicking here or scanning the QR code below.

Additional game choices for those looking to support the D60 Education Foundation while enjoying Major League Baseball are Colorado vs. Washington on April 9 and Colorado vs. San Diego on June 10.