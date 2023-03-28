Skip to Content
Pueblo County accepting subcontractor bids for new detention facility construction project

Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday is the last day to submit a subcontractor bid on the Pueblo County new detention facility construction project.

According to officials, Pueblo County is accepting subcontractor bids for all trades through the general contractor, JE Dunn Construction.

Subcontractor bids are due Tuesday, March 28.

Interested subcontractors for the project are asked to send an email to Justin.Geis@jedunn.com with contact information and scopes of work you'd like to perform to get more information on the project and to submit a bid.

