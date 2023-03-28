Police investigating shooting in Northgate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that happened Sunday night in Northgate.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on March 26 at 8:04 p.m. in the 13000 block of Thumbprint Court.

CSPD said a male had been reportedly shot by a female - their ages haven't been released. According to CSPD, the female was heard saying the shooting "was accidental," but the male "advised it wasn't."

At the scene, officers confirmed the male was suffering from one gunshot to the chest and the female had various knife wounds.

Detectives from the Domestic Violence Adult Sexual Assault (DVASA) Unit arrived and took over the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made.