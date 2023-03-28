Enter giveaway for a chance to win Rocky Mountain Vibes 2023 season tickets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Rocky Mountain Vibes are looking to give some lucky fans 2023 season tickets.

The Vibes are holding Toasty's Season Tickets Giveaway until Sunday. Toasty, the Vibe's mascot, is giving away four premium season tickets and one full season parking pass to the winner.

Here's how to enter:

Follow the VibesBaseball on Facebook.

Fill out a Google Form, which can be found here

Share the Facebook post (which can be found here and below) announcing the giveaway to your Facebook Story.

The contest ends Sunday, April 2 at 11:59 a.m. The winner will be announced the following week.