Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:15 AM

Enter giveaway for a chance to win Rocky Mountain Vibes 2023 season tickets

Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Rocky Mountain Vibes are looking to give some lucky fans 2023 season tickets.

The Vibes are holding Toasty's Season Tickets Giveaway until Sunday. Toasty, the Vibe's mascot, is giving away four premium season tickets and one full season parking pass to the winner.

Here's how to enter:

The contest ends Sunday, April 2 at 11:59 a.m. The winner will be announced the following week.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content