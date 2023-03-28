Colorado Springs City Council, citizens express preference for one of two options to aerate, circulate water in Prospect Lake

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council and several residents voiced support this week for one of two systems recommended by the Department of Parks & Recreation to prevent toxic algae blooms that forced the temporary closure of Prospect Lake in 2019 and 2020.

The system in question would cost $23,000, and increase the oxygen level and recirculate the lake water in half a day -- and allow boating to continue because equipment would be installed on the lake bottom.

City of Colorado Springs

Officials said that the second option would cost $153,000 and provide better aeration and recirculation, but take twice as long and would require a ban on boating because equipment would be placed on the lake surface.

The second option also is more high-tech, using sonic waves to prevent blue-green algae formation; both systems would allow for the continued use of enzymes to control water quality.

Councilman Bill Murray prefers the second option, saying that it would be the best way to protect water quality and public health over the long haul.

KRDO

"It's not just a problem with algae in the summer when the water gets stagnant," he said. "It's also bacteria in the water from bird droppings, it's dead birds, it's oil or gas that leaks from boats. The (sonic) system is the best way to address all of that."

However, other Council members said that they want to try the less-expensive system first, and -- if it doesn't work well -- have the choice of upgrading to the sonic system.

KRDO

The Council heard the presentation during Monday's work session, and six people spoke in favor of the least-expensive system during public comments at the regular Council meeting Tuesday.

A final decision is expected within a few weeks by the mayor's office, with installation likely to begin in May.

KRDO

"We'd like to get started on that before Memorial Day weekend," said Kim King, a Parks & Recreation manager. "We want to minimize any disruption to people using the lake."

The project will be funded by pandemic recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"Without those funds, it would have been harder for us to do this project," she said.

Geosynthetics Magazine

In another lake project this spring, workers will repair shoreline edges of a plastic liner that was installed on the lake bottom in 2005, after officials discovered water seeping out.