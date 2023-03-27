Fire burning near northbound I-25 at Purcell Boulevard exit, right lane closed

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of northbound I-25 is closed in northern Pueblo County due to a wildland fire.

The Colorado Department of Transportation first announced the right shoulder at Exit 108: Purcell Boulevard near Pueblo West was closed due to a fire. This was just before 3:30 p.m.

At 4:09 p.m., the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the right lane of northbound I-25 was closed at mm 108 due to the fire. Traffic is moving slowly.

The PCSO said the fire is burning southeast of mile marker 108. Pueblo West Fire Department is the lead agency, but several have responded. As of 4 p.m., the fire is three acres.

Pueblo County is currently under a Red Flag warning until 6 p.m. due to gusty winds and low humidity.