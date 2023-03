COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in unincorporated county territory.

They responded to the 700 block of Hathaway Drive off Platte between Powers Boulevard and Peterson Road, between 2:00 and 2:30 AM.

They say there is no threat to the community.

We will continue to update you as we know more.