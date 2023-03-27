Colorado lawmakers debate three proposed gun bills for more than 20 hours
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was a long weekend for state lawmakers. Representatives debated three gun bills for more than 20 hours.
Two of the bills passed on third reading along party lines and head to the Senate for review. The third bill is scheduled for a third reading in the House chambers Monday.
