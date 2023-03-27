Skip to Content
Colorado lawmakers debate three proposed gun bills for more than 20 hours

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was a long weekend for state lawmakers. Representatives debated three gun bills for more than 20 hours.

Two of the bills passed on third reading along party lines and head to the Senate for review. The third bill is scheduled for a third reading in the House chambers Monday.

Our Denver news partners were there as lawmakers wrapped up the discussions. For the full story, watch the video above or click here.

