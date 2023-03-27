Boat ramps at John Martin Reservoir State Park open

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced boat ramps at John Martin Reservoir State Park are officially open for the 2023 season.

According to CPW, water levels are similar to 2022 - not high. Still, CPW said the boat ramps are open for people looking to enjoy the reservoir, adding water levels can fluctuate.

For updates on water conditions at John Martin Reservoir State Park, click here.

CPW said Lake Hasty is already stocked with trout.