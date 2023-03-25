Police investigating drive-by shooting on East side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are investigating a drive-by shooting on the East side of the city. According to police, officers were called to the area of 400 North Chelton Road for reports of a drive-by shooting at about 5:30 P.M. Saturday.

When officers got there, they reported that witnesses told them they heard about 5-9 gunshots.

CSPD says officers were able to look at surveillance cameras at a nearby building and saw the alleged shooter in a white sedan, which they beleive is a newer model Honda Accord with tinted windows. Police claim that as the driver of the car drove through a parking lot, the passenger door opened slightly and gunshots were fired at a building.

Police said they did not find any shell casings, but did find several spots where bullets hit the side of a building.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt. Nobody has been arrested.