Road closures for South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project begin Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should expect continued construction along S. Academy Blvd.

For the north segment of the project between Platte Ave. and Airport Rd.:

Crews will continue removing medians and construction of detour pavement on S. Academy Blvd. between Platte Ave. and Airport Rd. Southbound Academy Boulevard traffic will remain reduced to one lane while crews perform underground utility work. As underground work is complete, crews will reinstate two lanes of traffic on southbound Academy Boulevard.

For the south segment of the project between E. Fountain Blvd. and Jet Wing Dr.:

According to the city, crews will implement daytime lane closures to place temporary concrete barriers and reduce traffic to two lanes in each direction on S. Academy Blvd. between East Fountain Blvd. and Jet Wing Dr. This will begin Sunday, March 26, and last through Tuesday, March 28.

South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project

Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes if possible.

The city said the South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project addresses aging pavement, curb, and gutter, and improves drainage along the project corridor. This project was voter-approved and is estimated to cost $59 million to complete.

