Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspected credit card thieves

PCSO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is seeking the public's help in identifying two men who are suspected of credit card theft.

According to the PCSO, the two men seen above stole credit cards and then used them to purchase more than $3,000 in items from Best Buy.

If you recognize either of these men, you are asked to contact the PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference #7781. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

