Friends describe Italian teen killed outside Doherty High School as ‘ray of sunshine’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Doherty High School community is grieving after losing one of their own. Wednesday, 17-year-old Giorgia Trocciola was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in front of the school. Now, those close to her are sharing their memories of the teen.

One of Trocciola's friends told KRDO she was a ray of sunshine, outgoing, and someone who got along with everyone.

"She was a really good person, she was really excited about going to college and yeah she would just talk to me about life and she was really proud," said Ylena Pacheco - a student and friend of Trocciola's.

Pacheco said Trocciola - a foreign exchange student from Italy - was always talking about her family, dog, and sports. District 11 confirmed Trocciola was a three-sport athlete.

According to Pacheco, Trocciola was also looking to the future, saying she was excited to go to college and wanted to continue playing sports on a professional level - either tennis or softball.

"She was really dedicated. She knew what she wanted, and she was going for it," said Pacheco.

Friday evening, friends and her family - who arrived Thursday from Italy - are holding a candlelight vigil for Trocciola at the high school. The vigil is set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Doherty High School softball field.

A GoFundMe was also started to help with the funeral cost and other expenses her family faces now. According to the description of the fundraiser, her family hopes the monetary donations will help get her American loved ones to Italy for future memorial services.

