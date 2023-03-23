Skip to Content
Some residents without Prowers County unable to call 911 through landlines due to cut fiber

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to a cut fiber, customers in the eastern part of Prowers County aren't able to reach 911 through landlines.

According to Prowers County officials, a fiber was cut along Highway 196 and County Road 19. This is the area where utility and fire crews are currently working to repair and clean up following an overnight fire.

Officials said people can still reach 911 by cell phone or by texting 911.

Crews are headed to the scene to repair the lines. Service will not be restored until late Thursday evening.

Prowers County received the following message for urgent release from Dispatch Manager Trevor Choat:

