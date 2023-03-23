National Mill Dog Rescue launches fundraiser to open new property that’ll help dogs in need

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Mill Dog Rescue launched a fundraiser to expand and open on a Midwest property the organization acquired in early 2022.

According to the NMDR, the property will allow it to expand its reach and double the number of dogs that can be helped.

Thursday, NMDR launched its "Double the Pawprings" campaign. Officials hope to raise $250,000 for NMDR to help them effectively double the number of dogs they are able to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome each year.

The money will complete renovations at the property in Missouri, which will then be a safe place to service and care for dogs during rescues. It'll also provide a place for transporters and rescuers to rest and coordinate transfers of animals.

In honor of National Puppy Day, the rescue shared photos of some of the dogs they've helped.

