Doherty High School student killed was an exchange student from Italy, three-sport athlete

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson for District 11 confirmed the student killed in a crash outside Doherty High School Wednesday was from Italy.

According to the district, the girl was an exchange student from Italy. She was also a three-sport athlete at the school.

According to D11, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Barnes and Austin Bluffs intersection, near a school parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Jeep stopped in the middle of the road and the student lying unresponsive in the road.

Her name has yet to be released.