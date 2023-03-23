Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:37 AM

Doherty High School student killed was an exchange student from Italy, three-sport athlete

March 22, 2023
KRDO
March 22, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson for District 11 confirmed the student killed in a crash outside Doherty High School Wednesday was from Italy.

According to the district, the girl was an exchange student from Italy. She was also a three-sport athlete at the school.

According to D11, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Barnes and Austin Bluffs intersection, near a school parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Jeep stopped in the middle of the road and the student lying unresponsive in the road.

Her name has yet to be released.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content