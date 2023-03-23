Arrest made in the February murder of a 34-year-old Pueblo woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police made an arrest in the murder of a Pueblo woman.

On Feb. 14, officers responded to the 1100 block of E. Abriendo Ave. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found 34-year-old Heather Duran inside a home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, 30-year-old, Francisco Jose Ruiz was arrested on a warrant for 1st Degree Murder Thursday.

PPD said Ruiz was taken into custody with help from the Pueblo Police SWAT and negotiations. Investigators are still in the process of collecting additional evidence in the 110 block of E. Abriendo Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 553-3258. To remain anonymous, Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or online by clicking here.