Workers at several Colorado Starbucks go on strike Wednesday

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Workers at multiple Colorado Starbucks went on strike Wednesday alongside more than 100 stores nationwide.

In a press release from Starbucks Workers United, strikes were held at the locations at Garden of the Gods location in Colorado Springs, 3rd and Columbine in Denver, Rock Creek Circle in Superior, and 144th and I-25 in Westminster.

The organizing committee with the Westminster store provided this statement:

“We, and partners across the nation, have been pushed to strike and to unionize as a result of corporate’s negligence and near-downright contempt for partners when we ask for the bare minimum. We stand in solidarity with the 100+ stores that are also striking today. We hope our actions bring Starbucks to the bargaining table and to give us baristas a say in OUR workplace.” Starbucks Workers United

Workers said apart from wages, they're also fighting for their right to unionize without fear or intimidation.