Two years since Boulder King Soopers mass shooting, community remembers ten victims

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, March 22 marks two years since the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers that claimed the lives of ten people.

According to 9News, the City of Boulder is hosting a remembrance ceremony Wednesday evening to honor the victims.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hal in Boulder. Doors open at 5 p.m.

For those who can't attend in person, the city is streaming the ceremony online. That can be viewed here.

For more information on memorials, click here.

City of Boulder

On March 22, 2021, a gunman opened fire in the grocery store on Table Mesa Dr., killing ten people including a Boulder Police officer.

The victims are:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Since the mass shooting, the City of Boulder passed some of the strictest gun laws in Colorado. However, those plans are currently on hold as lawsuits over the measures continue.

Opponents of the gun restrictions claim the bills won't help, saying the laws wouldn't have prevented the Boulder shooting suspect from getting a gun.

The son of one of the victims, Suzanne Fountain, accuses Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. of violating the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act through deceptive marketing of its AR-556 pistol. This was the weapon used in the mass killing.

In February, the lawyers for the suspected shooter said he was showing symptoms of schizophrenia. According to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, he's set to be back in court in April.