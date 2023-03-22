Shooting reported at Denver East High School, two staff members injured

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are responding to a reported shooting at Denver East High School Wednesday morning.

According to an alert sent out by the Denver Police Department at 10:05 a.m., there are at least two adult victims that have been found and taken to hospitals.

9News reports the two injured were staff members.

The suspect is believed to be no longer on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Below is a look at the scene at East High School through our Denver news partners following the shooting:

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department is expected to provide an update on the situation soon.

This shooting comes a little over a month after a 16-year-old student was shot while sitting in his car near East High. Luis Garcia died two weeks later on March 1 surrounded by family and friends.