Police searching for Denver East High student accused of shooting two staff members

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a male student accused of shooting two faculty members at Denver East High School Wednesday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPS), a male student who agreed to a daily search every day at the beginning of the day. During the search Wednesday, DPD said the student had a handgun and shot two men who are dean administrators.

During the search, DPD said the student was just with the two faculty members, no other staff or students were with him.

Law enforcement received the call at 9:50 a.m. of the shooting.

Paramedics at East High School for an unrelated reason responded and administered aid to those faculty members.

Police said the suspect, a male student under the age of 18, left the scene. As of 11:15 a.m., police are searching for him. The weapon has not been recovered. According to the press conference, the student was last seen wearing a hoodie with an astronaut on it. He is considered armed.

According to DPD, they know who the suspect is and are searching for him. As of 11:15 a.m., DPD said police were executing a search warrant at his house.

One of the victims was in serious but stable condition, the other was in surgery as of 11 a.m. A student not involved in the shooting was taken to a hospital too due to having an allergic reaction during the incident.

Denver Police provided an update on the shooting in a press conference, watch below:

Denver Public Schools announced at 10 a.m. the school was on lockdown before announcing students were being held in their third-period class.

As of 10:30 a.m., the school plans on doing a controlled release once DPD allows it. Parents can pick their children up at 17th and Esplanade. Students who drove will be escorted to their cars in the parking lot to lead.

Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said there will not be classes at the school for the rest of the week. Once classes resume, there will be two armed officers for the remainder of the school year.

Denver Mayor Hancock thanked first responders in the press conference.

Below is a look at the scene at East High School through our Denver news partners following the shooting:

This shooting comes a little over a month after a 16-year-old student was shot while sitting in his car near East High. Luis Garcia died two weeks later on March 1 surrounded by family and friends.