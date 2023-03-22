Investigation into deadly shooting involving two Monte Vista Police officers

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting involving officers with the Monte Vista Police Department (MVPD).

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, two MVPD officers were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of S. Broadway at 12:35 p.m. for a welfare check. Shortly after arriving on the scene, the CBI said a man armed with two knives jumped out of a window and began running towards the officers, swinging the knives.

The CBI said a Taser was deployed. The suspect was then "fired upon outside of the residence." According to the CBI, the 18-year-old suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CBI provided an image from the body cam video showing the suspect armed with knives.

CBI

According to the CBI, neither officer was struck by the knives, but one officer did sustain minor injuries during the incident.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave per MVPD policy while the investigation is ongoing. The CBI said the names of the officers are being withheld until the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office makes a ruling and issues the final report in the case.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be the lead investigating agency. Once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the 12th Judicial District Attorney for review.