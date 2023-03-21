Woodland Park School District expands bus route for Merit Academy students

WOODLAND, PARK, Colo. (KRDO) – Woodland Park School District (WPSD) is now offering students at Merit Academy the same district school bus transportation offered to all other WPSD schools.

In partnership with Durham Bus Services, those attending Merit Academy will receive expanded bus services through the WPSD starting this fall for the 2023-2024 school year.

This means all families will be offered this service and will now have access to safe, reliable, and convenient transportation.

The newly expanded service comes as an effort to provide for all district families to improve attendance, reduce traffic congestion, and make the commute to and from school more efficient.

For updates on the new bus schedule and details on how to register for the new transportation system visit WPSD’s website here.