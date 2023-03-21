The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office begins its accreditation process through public feedback

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is currently undergoing an accreditation assessment through The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) to allow El Paso County citizens to assess the department's ability to perform its duties.

CALEA is a credentialing authority that recognizes public safety agencies, namely law enforcement agencies, and sees if they fit their “Gold Standard in Public Safety” standards and requirements.

As part of the assessment, CALEA has created an EPCSO-specific public access portal to allow El Paso County citizens to send comments and feedback to EPCSO regarding their compliance with the CALEA standards, delivery of public services, and engagement in its services to El Paso County.

The EPCSO said Sheriff Joseph Roybal "stands committed to ensuring the highest of industry standards maintained by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office" and greatly values the support and feedback from the citizens of El Paso County.

To access the portal and submit feedback for the EPCSO click the link here.