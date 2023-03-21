State trooper hit on I-25 in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers once again to Move Over, Slow Down after a trooper was hit along I-25 in El Paso County.

According to CSP, this was the seventh time an emergency vehicle was this year. The trooper involved in Monday's crash was sent to the hospital as a precautionary and is doing fine.

Last week, Governor Jared Polis signed HB23-1123 into law, which expanded the Move Over, Slow Down law already in place in Colorado.

Under this new law, drivers need to move over and slow down for all stationary vehicles with emergency or warning lights flashing, not just service or emergency vehicles.

CSP said this law is "a thin line between life and death."