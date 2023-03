COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to smoke reportedly coming out of a building in Downtown Colorado Springs.

CSFD reported just after 3:30 p.m. that smoke was seen coming from a building at 6 N. Tejon St. on the fifth floor.

Tejon St. is closed at Pikes Peak due to first responders in the area.

This is a developing story.