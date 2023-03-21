Police search for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Southeast Colorado Springs March 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a missing and at-risk 13-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening at her Southeast Colorado Springs home.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Hade Rodriguez-Cruz was last seen on March 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Chelton Rd.

Hade is 4’11” tall, weighs 98 pounds, with long black hair down to her legs.

CSPD

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and baggy jeans.

Anyone with information on Hade’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.