El Paso County Commissioners to hear appeal of proposed Black Forest housing development

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Classic Communities is taking its request to build 450 homes in Black Forest to commissioners Tuesday, after the proposal was recently denied by the county planning commission.

The proposed sketch, or preliminary, plan would build homes, commercial space and open space on 142 acres on the southwest side of the intersection of Vollmer and Poco roads.

Although zoning for that area allows such a development, there has been strong opposition from neighbors who are concerned about increased density, traffic congestion, availability of water and loss of wildlife habitat.

The land use meeting starts at 1 p.m. at Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs.

