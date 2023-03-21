Court Docs: Victim said suspect tased him multiple times before biting off tip of his nose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents reveal more on what led up to a fight at a Colorado Springs bar that ended in a man getting part of his nose bitten off.

On March 19 around 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Antiques Billard Museum.

According to court documents, bartenders who witnessed the fight told police the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Cornelis Ellis III, had gotten into a fight with another bar patron, identified as 49-year-old Jose Verduzco-Gonzalez.

In the affidavit, police spoke to two bartenders who witnessed the fight.

One of the bartenders told police Ellis had been in the bar earlier with a group of people for several hours drinking and playing pool "without any issues." The fight began after he came back to get his cell phone that he had left at the bar.

According to the affidavit, Ellis offered to buy the two bartenders drinks for holding onto his phone. One declined, but the other wasn't on the clock and agreed. That's when another woman came in, possibly Ellis's girlfriend, and asked what was going on. A bartender said the woman looked "displeased and walked away." Ellis also walked away and the two bartenders began speaking and started laughing.

The bartenders told police that's when Ellis accused them of "making fun of him" and began yelling at them. The affidavit stated Ellis was told multiple times to leave but he refused, "telling them they both would not have jobs tomorrow for disrespecting a disabled person."

One of the bartenders made a gesture to Verduzco-Gonzalez to have him help her with Ellis. The bartender told investigators Verduzco-Gonzalez approached Ellis and pushed him. When he stood back up, the affidavit states Ellis pulled a taser from his cane and activated it, and made a statement to Verduzco-Gonzalez about "wanting to fight."

According to the affidavit, Ellis began tasing Verduzco-Gonzalez and a "scuffle" ensued. Verduzco-Gonzalez reportedly told police when they fell to the floor, he headbutted Ellis. That's when Ellis "bit the tip of his nose off, causing pain at a level of 10/10, with zero being no pain at all and ten being the most pain he had ever felt."

According to the affidavit, security footage of the fight shows the two fighting, but it doesn't show who started it. The investigator notes Ellis is seen pulling out the taser and using it on Verduzco-Gonzalez before they fell to the ground. While on the ground, Ellis is seen using the taser on Verduzco-Gonzalez.

The affidavit states, "[Ellis] is then clearly seen pulling [Verduzco-Gonzalez's] head close to his own at which point he bites [Verduzco-Gonzalez's] nose. [Verduzco-Gonzalez] attempts to pull his head away but [Ellis] holds him in place and then rips his head backward. [Verduzco-Gonzalez] begins bleeding and the two separate at that point."

KRDO obtained the security footage of the fight. Warning, the video is graphic and does contain footage of the whole fight. Viewer discretion is advised. The footage can be viewed by clicking here.

Verduzco-Gonzalez was taken to a hospital. According to the affidavit, Verduzco-Gonzalez was missing "a large portion of his nose" when investigators arrived. He also had numerous lacerations on his face.

Investigators were told Ellis was seen leaving in a white SUV. The affidavit states officers later found Ellis at an apartment complex.

According to the affidavit, Ellis told investigators he was trying to pay for two shots when a man "suddenly approached him and pushed him." Investigators noted Ellis "emphasized that the push was unprompted." He explained that he had a weak left leg, and wasn't able to keep his balance due to his disability.

Ellis went on to state he did use the stun gun from his cane on Verduzco-Gonzalez's neck but that he was pushed to the ground again and fell.

According to the affidavit, Ellis claimed Verduzco-Gonzalez was on top of him and that's why he bit his nose. When asked why he did that, Ellis said "he bit the male's nose because he was disabled, and it was the only way to protect himself."

Ellis was arrested for assault in the second degree.