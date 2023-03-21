A look at the number of contributions, donations in race to be Mayor of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the 2023 Colorado Springs General Municipal election less than a month away, KRDO has obtained data showing the campaign funding pool for each mayoral candidate.

This data through the City Clerk's Office, updated as of March 20, compares the number of contributions compared to the number of donations. While some might not have as many contributors as others, the amount of money obtained through donations eclipses other candidates.

The data below shows the number of contributions compared to the number of donations.

City Clerk's Office

Looking at the data, city councilman Wayne Williams only has 196 donations, but he's received more than $500,000 through those donors. Sallie Clark has the second-highest amount of donors and the second-highest amount in contributions with just over $400,000.

Yemi Mobolade has the highest number of donors, with 1,067, and has the third amount of money received, around $350,000.

Below is data showing the number of unique donors who hadn't donated to that candidate before. Total donations include a person who might've donated two or three times. Unique donors represent the number of individuals who have donated.

City Clerk's Office

