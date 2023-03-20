Search for missing Colorado Springs 15-year-old last seen Feb. 17, possibly headed to Indiana

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen over a month ago.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing on Feb. 17 by her parents. She was last seen in her home in the 5200 block of Statute Dr. in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said the initial information led investigators to believe that she was headed to southern Indiana to "meet an acquaintance." Her parents also contacted authorities in Jefferson County, Ind. to look for Lia at the last known address for the acquaintance, another minor, but authorities didn't find her.

Since then, officers have spoken to Lia's friends and learned Lia has not responded to any messages. She also hasn't reached out to any family members. CSPD said the acquaintance in Indiana denied they have seen or spoken to Lia since she went missing.

Police believe Lia could be somewhere between Colorado and Indiana. She doesn't have access to money or non-public transportation, so it's unclear how she can travel.

Lia has since been listed in national law enforcement databases since she was reported missing but has not been contacted by officers.

CSPD said additional case-specific facts have led investigators to be concerned for her welfare.

Lia is 5’2” tall, 120 lbs, with brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, and a round face.

Anyone with information on Lia’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477