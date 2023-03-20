Pueblo Wellness Clinic receives $150K to continue providing affordable vet services

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) received its second $150,000 grant in partnership with PetSmart Charities to give pet owners access to affordable health care.

The grant goes toward a Wellness Clinic inside the Pueblo PetSmart. This allows HSPPR to operate the in-store clinic on Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays.

This is the second year HSPPR received this grant. The Pueblo Wellness Clinic opened in February of 2022 and has since helped 3,200 patients within the last year.

“We’re so grateful to PetSmart Charities for helping make this clinic available to the pets of Pueblo,” says Julie Crosby, Director of Veterinary Services at HSPPR, in a press release. “Current vaccinations and regular wellness exams are a crucial part of keeping pets healthy and in their homes, and at HSPPR we believe that pets and people are better together.”

This comes at a time when the HSPPR reports access to vet emergency services in Pueblo is "almost unheard of." Duane Adams, President and CEO of the HSPPR, told KRDO in February he hopes the Wellness Clinic will help with healthcare access for animals.

Through the Wellness Clinic, veterinarians can deliver preventative services including wellness exams and vaccinations for Bordetella and DA2PP for dogs, FVRCP for cats, and rabies for both cats and dogs.

Customers can also get pet licenses and de-worming services.

Patients can be seen by appointment only. For more information about the HSPPR’s veterinary services, click here.