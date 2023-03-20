Colorado Springs man accused of biting someone’s nose off in a bar brawl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is in jail after a bar owner said he bit someone's nose off during a fight.

Sunday at 9:42 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a 911 call from an employee at Antiques Billard Museum, on the east side of the city. The employee said there was a fight and one of the men involved had left and the other man was still there suffering from a "significant injury."

The bar fight was caught on security camera.

The footage shows the suspect, Cornelius Ellis, walking out of the doors and leaving the building after fighting another man in the bar.

In the video, Ellis and another man fight on the floor, with Ellis on top of him.

The owner of Antiques Billard Museum told KRDO the fight started after Ellis allegedly made "uncomfortable advances" towards bartenders working that night. Another bar patron got involved, and the argument turned physical.

The owner claims that during the struggle, Ellis bit the man's nose off.

KRDO obtained the security footage of the fight. Warning, the video is graphic and does contain footage of the whole fight. Viewer discretion is advised. The footage can be viewed by clicking here.

When officers arrived at the scene, the bar had cleared out, but the victim was still there.

"The video helps back up the witness statement and the victim, I should say, the victim's statement of what occurred and how it occurred and the nature of the the assault that occurred to the victim," explained Ofc. Robert Tornabene with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The footage helped officers identify Ellis and eventually arrest him. Ellis is charged with assault, and as of Monday evening, is still in the El Paso County Jail.